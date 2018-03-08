ANDERSON COUNTY — FRANKSTON, Texas – U.S. 175 westbound mainlanes are closed with traffic diverted to the center turn lane due to a restaurant fire in Frankston. Emergency crews are working to contain the fire.

According to TxDOT, the roadway will resume normal traffic flow once the fire is out and the debris has been cleared from the scene. Caution is advised during travel through the area. If possible, motorists should use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Road conditions and traffic updates available on www.DriveTexas.org. Check us out on Facebook.com/txdot or Twitter/TxDOTTyler.

For more information contact Kathi.White@txdot.gov or call 903-510-9267.

© 2018 KYTX