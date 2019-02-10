TYLER, Texas — Democratic State Senator Royce West was in Tyler Wednesday morning for a meet and greet and to discuss why he feels he is the best candidate for the Class II United States Senator Seat.

The seat is currently held by Republican John Cornyn, but Sen. West is no stranger to politics. He has represented District 23, Dallas County, since he was elected in 1992.

"I've been serving in Texas Senate for the past 26 years," West said.

West spoke to more than 100 East Texas voters about his efforts to address health care, education and his long record in the legislature.

"Issues concerning the price of pharmaceutical drugs," West said. "Women's health care, I don't believe the government should be telling a woman what she should do."

West said his experience would benefit Texans.

"Working with Democrats and Republicans on a whole host of issues, I recognize you build coalitions based on interest, not necessarily based on party affiliation," the senator explained. "We should be looking at what's in the best interest of Texans."

West also took time to answer questions from people in the crowd, including one about the number of Democratic candidates running for the Senate seat.

"What it shows is more Democrats are running for office," West responded.

It is a growing list of candidates for the Class II U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican John Cornyn. There are a total of 10 Democratic candidates and two Republican candidates, including Sen. Cornyn, for the seat.

Republican Party:

John Cornyn, Class II U.S. Senator since 2002

Mark Yancy, Dallas resident

Democratic Party:

Chris Bell, former U.S. Representative of Houston and 2006 governor candidate

Michael Cooper, 2018 candidate for Texas Lt. Governor

Amanda Edwards, Houston City Council member

Jack Daniel Foster Jr., Mont Belvieu resident

M.J. (Mary Jennings) Hegar, U.S. Air Force veteran and 2018 candidate for Texas' 31st Congressional District in the U.S. House.

Sema Hernandez, 2018 candidate for the U.S. Senate

John Love III, Midland City Council member

Adrian Ocegueda, 2018 candidate for Texas governor.

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, Austin resident

Royce West, Texas state senator

To learn more about each candidate, click here.