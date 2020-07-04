AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves is leaving UT for Emory University, according to multiple reports.

A reporter for the Austin American-Statesman, Brian Davis, confirmed that Fenves is leaving on Twitter Monday night.

The Texas Tribune is also reporting that Fenves is expected to announce he is leaving UT for Emory, "according to one source with knowledge of the decision."

The Statesman reported that UT System Regents will likely discuss an interim replacement for Fenves next week and that McCombs School of Business Dean Jay Hartzell is a likely candidate.

Fenves has been president of the university since 2015. Prior to taking that position, he served as executive vice president and provost and as dean of the Cockrell School of Engineering.

