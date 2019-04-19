TYLER, Texas — The National Athletic Training Association will recognize the University of Texas at Tyler Assistant Athletic Trainer Diana Mitchell Gallegos through the NATA Lifesaver Recognition Program. The honor comes after Gallegos was able to assist a spectator at a UT Tyler Tennis Match in late March.



"I am honored to have been nominated and it was a huge surprise," Gallegos said of the honor. "In the moment, you don't think about an award but rather doing whatever you can to help the patient. Part of our job is expecting difficult things to happen, but in the end, it is all about focusing on the patient and making sure they get the care they need."



On what turned out to be one of the warmest days of the spring, UT Tyler Men's and Women's Tennis were in action at the Summers Tennis Center. A regular spectator who attends nearly every UT Tyler Athletics event had stood and was using the railing to keep himself standing. When Gallegos noticed, she had some nearby spectators rush to help the individual and get him seated to avoid falling.



Gallegos proceeded to ask the spectator if he had any medical conditions and if he could explain how he was feeling but he became unresponsive. After being unable to get the spectator to become responsive, Gallegos made a call to get Emergency Medical Services to the Summers Tennis Center.



"Obviously, we hope that emergency situations don't pop up but when they do we are always ready and hopeful that whoever is in need of assistance can get that assistance and have the best possible outcome," Gallegos added.



After EMS arrived on site, the gentlemen became responsive. He was evaluated by paramedics and able to move under his own power and eventually taken to a local medical facility by family members for more evaluation. The spectator returned home and made a full recovery. A regular at UT Tyler Athletics events, the spectator returned to the Summers Tennis Center the next morning for the annual Senior Day ceremonies before attending games at the UT Tyler Ballpark later that day.



"A spectator was sitting in the stands and about 30 minutes into our match I noticed the beginning stages of what looked like a significant event going on in his area, UT Tyler Tennis Head Coach Adam Cohen said. "The spectator had lost consciousness, but I quickly noticed Gallegos jump into action. It was easy for me to see that she had the situation completely under control. She kept everybody calm and gave unbelievable attention to the spectator until the paramedics arrived on scene."



"In the face of an emergency situation for the spectator and everyone attending the event, Diana acted in a calming, intelligent, and confident way," Cohen added. "We are all very fortunate that she was on duty with us that day."

"In the end, I couldn't be more grateful for the fact that our fan was able to recover and make it back to every match since," Gallegos said.



The NATA Lifesaver Recognition program is open to any NATA member who is directly involved with a lifesaving event. Gallegos will receive a certificate of recognition from the NATA Executive Director and President. Additionally, Gallegos will be featured in an issue of the NATA News and on the NATA website.



"We were extremely excited when we added Gallegos to the athletic training staff," Head Athletic Trainer Andrew Cage said of Gallegos actions. "This recent recognition adds to an already noteworthy record of service to the university and the student-athletes who participate in our intercollegiate athletics department. I could not be happier to have her working with our student-athletes and providing for their sports medicine needs."