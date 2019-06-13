LONGVIEW, Texas —

With all the summer camp options across East Texas this summer, the UT Tyler Longview University Campus is giving kids a chance to glimpse into the health profession.

Nurse Camp UT Tyler Longview University Center

As the population continues to grow in the state of Texas, it's predicted by 2030 Texas will need 17,000 nurses just in our state alone. That's according to a report by the Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies. That's one of the reasons why nurses at the Longview University Center think a nursing camp for kids is so important.

"In 2026 the projective shortage in the US is 16 percent, which is huge,” Deborah Crumpler, a BSN Coordinator for the Longview University Center said. "It's twice as much as the predicted shortage for other occupations."

Starting June 17th, 6th through 8th graders will get a chance to learn about what it takes to be a nurse.

"If they have any inkling that their kiddos might want to go into the health profession field especially nursing, this would give them a hands on physical look at what it means to be a nurse,” Crumpler said.

It's four days of getting a hands on experience. There are multiple mannequins that can talk, blink, cough, almost anything except get out of bed and walk. Kids will go into one of the rooms and do a health assessment, as if the patient is really sick. Students will take the mannequins' vital signs.

UT Tyler Longview University Center mannequin

"The campers will actually be able to take the stethoscope that they get and listen to the lungs sound,” Ashley Davidson, a lab coordinator at UT Tyler Longview University’s campus said.

In another room the nurses will control the mannequins by making them cough, slowing down their heart rate or anything that could happen in a real life situation.

Simulation control room at Nurse Camp UT Tyler Longview University Center

"They'll be ready to be nurses practically when we get through with them,” Crumpler said.

Areas of focus during nursing camp:

History of Nursing

Health Assessment and Simulation

Virtual dementia tour

Baby sitting certification

Stop the bleed program

The baby sitting portion of the camp will give kids the chance to learn how to properly take care of a child.

"It gives them an edge up, they can market," Janice Hawes a nurse at the Longview University Center said. "They learn how to write their own resume. They learn how to talk to parents so they can get babysitting jobs. Of course the whole program is around safety, not just for the child you're babysitting but the babysitter as well."

The nursing camp is from June 17th-20th, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the UT Tyler Longview University Campus.

Kids 12 to 15 are welcome, and the cost is $225. To register, go to totalcamps.com/uttylernursecamp.

A celebration ceremony will be held at the end of the week on June 20th. Parents and family are welcome to attend.