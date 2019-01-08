TYLER, Texas — Texas native and former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke remains favored among the 2020 Democratic Presidential candidates by Texas voters, according to a recent University of Texas at Tyler opinion poll.

“Who would their choice be in this march upcoming primary,” questioned the University of Texas at Tyler political science professor Mark Owens. “We found that, in this case, across the state, Beto O’Rourke had 3% lead over Joe Biden.”

Owens serves as a co-director of UT Tyler’s Texas Opinion Survey, which has gathered the opinions of Texans since 2014.

“We started a survey last Wednesday to ask as many people in Texas as we could about their opinions about policies and candidates,” Owens said.

The online survey consisted of about 40 questions related to the two dozen candidates and their stances on key policies. In a four-day period ending on July 27, Owens says 1,445 registered voters participated in the survey.

“Individuals [who] took our survey represented all of the ethnic categories, age categories, as well as, income categories, and we weighted them to actually reflect what we know about the electorate,” Owens said. “So, using the Census data of people who are registered voters, that’s what we would match too.”

UT Tyler released the results of the most recent Texas Opinion survey Tuesday ahead of the highly-anticipated second set of Democratic Presidential debates. Among the results, O'Rourke was the first choice for president among 26.5% of self-identified Democratic registered voters in the survey. Former Vice President Joe Biden came in second among the Democrats in the poll with 24.4%.

“In East Texas, we see that it was O’Rourke, Biden and then, Warren,” Owens said. “Warren getting 3% more of the support than Bernie Sanders in the area of kind of like Lufkin to Texarkana, kind of centered around Tyler and Longview, as well.”

On issues, 54% of registered Texans support expanding “Medicare for All”, while 20% oppose it. Nevertheless, expanding “Medicare for All” while eliminating private insurance plans is less popular. Owens says through the survey results the differences that distinguish East Texas voters from those in other parts of the state are evident.

“The disapproval that we have over what’s occurring right now along the border and how migrants are being treated through this process of trying to get their due process to try to come to the states. There’s 10% more approval for the current status pro in our region than there is across the state,” Owens said.

In addition to these views on policy, Owens says one particular group of voters could make the March primary election a competitive one.

Texas Opinion Survey



"Enthusiasm among Democrats and independents are higher in East Texas than the rest of the state," Owens said. "We have a lot of independents in East Texas, yet they're going to favor the Republican party when they go vote. Whereas, across the state, Independents are more likely to favor the Democratic party."

Texas Opinion Survey

In head to head contests, President Trump trails all Democrats except Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, though a sizable percentage of respondents answered “neither/other” or “not sure” in each contest.

“We get a real chance here not only for these candidates to project confidence for themselves, but also to clarify their positions as they did on healthcare but also, in particular, as some of the undercard candidates are trying to make sure that they focus the front runners to actually speak about how they’re going to solve climate change and other questions,” Owens said.