TYLER, Texas — The race for the presidential election has begun, with two Democratic Presidential Debates already taking place.

The University of Texas at Tyler Center for Opinion Research conducted a survey from August 1 through August 4, asking 1,261 registered voters in Texas who they would vote for.

"O'Rourke and Biden are still at the top," UT Tyler political science professor

Mark Owens said.

Owens serves as a co-director of UT Tyler’s Texas Opinion Survey, which has gathered the opinions of Texans since 2014.

In a head-to-head match-up, the poll found that O'Rourke isn't just the lead for the democratic candidates, he has a 6% lead over President Donald Trump.

"We actually saw that 15% of Republicans actually now show that they disapprove of the President," Owens said.

The professor says the timing of the survey was taking place after the El Paso shooting.

"That is something that our poll captures," he said.

This is UT Tyler's second survey regarding the primary candidates, the first took place before the debates. However, 770 of the same people completed both.

"Texas is large enough to actually move some of these elections," Owens said. "It's important that we understand kind of these nuances about which candidates or policies Texas sees is different and kind of outside the line of the national narrative."

In the eyes of potential Texas Democratic Primary voters, Elizabeth Warren with 19% and O’Rourke's 18% did the best in the debates, with Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders close behind each with 15%.

O’Rourke led over Joe Biden with 3% before the debate but is now 2% (O’Rourke 25% and Biden 23%). Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren held their positions and Castro, Harris, Buttigieg, and Booker all gained 1% more support following the debate.

"It's good to pay attention to these candidates as they come to Texas in September for their own debate," Owens said.

To view the full survey results, click here.