SEGUIN- They came. They saw. They conquered. The UT Tyler softball team is headed back to the Super Regionals for the fourth straight season, after earning a 6-2 win over Texas Lutheran on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back. A two run homer by Ashley Perez and a two run single by Andrea Gonzales paved the way for the Patriots' victory.

Next up for the Patriots is the NCAA Division III Super Regionals. Details will be announced shortly.

