TYLER, Texas — The University of Texas at Tyler Head Men's and Women's Track & Field and Cross Country Coach Chris Stonestreet announced Wednesday afternoon that he will be resigning at the end of the 2019 outdoor track & field season.



Stonestreet, who spent four seasons as a Patriot student-athlete, recently completed his first season as the head coach of both the track & field and cross country programs. Prior to being elevated to the head coach, he was a four-year assistant coach with the track & field program while he has been the department's head strength and conditioning coach since 2014.



"UT Tyler would like to thank Coach Stonestreet for his dedication and commitment as both a coach and trainer for all student-athletes," said UT Tyler Athletic Director Dr. Howard Patterson. "After 12 years as a Patriot, Chris has played a major role in the evolution of Patriots Athletics."



Stonestreet has been working with the UT Tyler throwers since the fall of 2012 and sprinters and jumps for the past four years. He has helped the Patriots earn four NCAA Division III Individual National Championships and 18 All-America honors. Stonestreet was named the USTFCCCA All-Region Assistant Coach of the Year in 2015 after Whitney Simmons, Alexis Baldwin and Kevonte Shaw earned All-America honors.



As a collegiate athlete, Stonestreet won the ASC Individual Championship in the Hammer throw from 2010 to 2012. He also was named the 2011 ASC Field Athlete of the Year and maintains the second-longest hammer throw of all-time in the conference. Among his many accomplishments, Stonestreet holds the UT Tyler record for the hammer with a distance of 56.35 meters.