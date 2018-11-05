When the University of Texas at Tyler revamped its scholarship offerings for the 2018-19 academic year, the goal was to offer more comprehensive options for high-performing students.

The updated options included the new full-ride Presidential Fellows scholarship and a significant boost to the Patriot scholarship, from $3,000 to $5,000 annually for eligible students.

The college was aiming to bring in more than 150 high-performing students with the full-ride scholarship, and it also planned to offer more scholarship dollars to international students, only seven of whom had been awarded the previous highest-tier scholarship during the past five years.

The college got something it wasn't expecting — a response from the international community more than 10 times what had been anticipated. Factor in a system that awarded scholarships as qualified students submitted their applications, and the results led to unintended consequences, including the university rescinding more than 60 full-ride scholarships offered to international students.

That's put UT Tyler in the spotlight in recent weeks, with the university's misstep featured in publications such as the Chronicle of Higher Education, Inside Higher Ed, Texas Monthly and various online discussion boards.

"The bizarre incident has floored admissions officers and college counselors around the globe, many of whom describe the situation as shocking and unprecedented," the Chronicle of Higher Education article reads. "Besides withdrawing a scholarship offer to a bevy of students late in the admissions cycle, Tyler also appears to have violated ethical standards meant to protect college applicants."

The university is hoping to learn from the experience to prevent something like this from happening again, said Lucas Roebuck, UT Tyler's vice president for marketing.

“We’re going to stop and look at the policies and talk to our colleagues in the industry to create best practices to ensure this won’t happen again,” Roebuck said. “We understand these are humans who are impacted. They are real students and these are their lives.”

Surge in international applications

When the college retooled its institutional scholarships to offer more comprehensive options for high-performing students, the university did not expect the large spike it saw in applications, particularly from international students, Roebuck said.

The college previously had offered three tiers of scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $4,000 per year for incoming freshman. For 2018-19 the college dropped its Regent scholarship, which was valued at $4,000 per year, and increased the Patriot scholarship from $3,000 to $5,000. The $1,000 Merit scholarship is still available. UT Tyler also created a new Presidential Fellows scholarship, a full ride designed to incentivize high-performing students.

The way scholarships work at UT Tyler, a student has to meet specific criteria when applying, such as a certain score on the ACT or SAT. If a student meets the criteria, the scholarship is awarded. There aren't any other, more subjective requirements such as an essay, so essentially a student is awarded the scholarship because they've met the criteria to apply.

Since the 2013-14 school year, only seven international students had applied and qualified for the Regent award. But within a matter of months late last year, more than 100 international students had qualified for the new Presidential Fellows scholarship and many more had sought the Patriot scholarship. Many of the students began applying in September 2017 and had received their award letter by December.

“The idea that we would be awarding close to 100 (full rides for international students) wasn’t anything we expected,” Roebuck said. “It was more than we anticipated by a factor of 10.”

The combination of word-of-mouth, student organizations locally and abroad helping more students than ever apply for admission and relatively low application requirements provided a scenario in which high-performing international students were awarded a scholarship that in the end proved too good to be true.

The scholarships were based solely on test scores, 1350 on the SAT or 29 on the ACT to qualify for the Presidential Fellows scholarship. Class rank or essays were not required, unlike many full-ride scholarships at other colleges.

Roebuck said scholarships were awarded as they came in. Based on previous application numbers, the college saw no need to wait until all applications were in before awarding scholarships, which led to the over-issuance during this round.

The university also expected a degree of melt, meaning that many students are offered a scholarship but do not take it because they have been accepted to other schools. That’s not what happened with this group of international students. The college expected to see a significant number decline the scholarship to study elsewhere, but as confirmation deposits began to come in the college realized that fewer than 1 percent would decline to study elsewhere.

“My perspective is that there was a confluence of events, there was a procedural oversight," Roebuck said. "We’re going to take our lumps.”

Budgetary considerations

Roebuck said that while the college wanted to award as many of the scholarships as possible, it quickly became apparent that would create a significant negative financial impact on the college’s budget. The college made the decision to downgrade offers for 63 international students. They would not receive the full ride, but the college still is offering them the Patriot scholarship, which awards $5,000 annually up to four years.

All of the students had sent in a $100 confirmation deposit, most had also paid a housing deposit and filed or received their student visas. The visas must be amended reflecting the new financial aid amount for any affected students.

No scholarship offers for Texas or U.S. residents were downgraded. The college plans to issue about 150 Presidential Fellows scholarships to American students, mostly from East Texas.

Assistant Vice President for Enrollment Management Sarah Bowdin said the cost difference in providing a full ride to international students is significant. All Texas-based students fill out a financial aid application and many are eligible for aid such as the Pell Grant, which significantly reduces the amount the university is left to cover.

No such aid is available for international students, leaving the university to cover the full estimated $27,000 per year for tuition, fees, room, board, books, meals and insurance.

Bowdin said her office began to put stopgaps in place and by March stopped issuing awards as they came in. Ultimately, the college decided to raise the SAT/ACT test score requirements for international students.

The 63 scholarship offers the university withdrew represented more than $6.8 million over four years at that price. The college still will be providing 35 international students with the full-ride scholarship, most of whom are from Nepal.

Roebuck believes that strong word-of-mouth within the college's small Nepalese community encouraged others to apply. Most of the students submitted their application with the assistance of the U.S. Education Foundation in Nepal, which provides support for international students looking to study in the U.S.

The college currently has about 300 international students, with only 30 from Nepal ranging from freshman to graduate students.

Nearly 100 Nepalese students applied and qualified for the full-ride scholarship. A total of 61 Nepalese students, one Pakistani student and one student from India had their offers downgraded. Roebuck said numbers are not yet final, but as of Tuesday, 35 have requested a refund of their deposit, two have accepted the Patriot scholarship and the rest have not indicated whether they would take the Patriot scholarship.

Roebuck said the college deeply regrets having to rescind those offers and is working to help students find alternatives, as they are able to within the scope of student information laws.

“At every level there has been a lot of concern about the impact to these students,” Roebuck said. “We can’t minimize how sorry we are for that.”

An online presence through social media and other networks has developed to help the students, with some students already finding spots at other colleges in the states and abroad.

Continuing concerns

The college still could face scrutiny from the National Association fo College Admission Counseling, an organization dedicated to serving students as they make choices about pursuing postsecondary education and one that describes itself as "committed to maintaining high standards that foster ethical and social responsibility among those involved in the transition process."

All University of Texas system colleges are expected to comply with these guidelines.

The NACAC maintains that students should have had until May 1 to make their decision and the college should not have altered offers before that date.

The organization said it could not comment on the issue, but did offer a statement:

"We take all complaints regarding compliance with Statement of Principles of Good Practice: NACAC’s Code of Ethics and Professional Practices seriously and they are all investigated thoroughly. It is the policy of the Admission Practices Committee to maintain the confidentiality of both the complainant and the institution in question."

Member colleges found in violation of the organization's guidelines can result in suspension or termination from the NACAC.

Karen Adler, Director of Media Relations for UT System released a statement on behalf of the system.

"The UT System Administration has been continuously and fully briefed by UT Tyler and is assured by President Michael Tidwell that significant changes to admissions and operational processes have been remedied to ensure this situation never occurs again. While that is not much consolation to the international students who put their full faith in us, UT Tyler continues to do everything in its power to help as many of them as possible, including offering partial scholarships and discounted tuition rates," Adler said. "Because the UT System is an administrative organization we do not have instructional funds for scholarships. We are all deeply sorry for the anguish and hardship this situation has placed on students, and we are profoundly grateful to other universities that have stepped in to offer scholarship support to those who could not otherwise attend UT Tyler without more financial support."

2018-19 scholarships confirmed by UT Tyler

(as of Friday May 4, 2018)

Presidential (full ride)

137 - In-state

12 - Out-of-state

35 - International

Patriot ($5,000 per year up to four years)

91 - In-state

5 - Out-of-state

38 - International

