VAN, Texas — Van ISD announced that they will be suspending their grab and go meal distribution.

According to the district, the last meal service will take place Tuesday April 7, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

“It is our deepest desire to provide this service to our community,” said the district in a Facebook post. “But in light of recent confirmed cases of community spread COVID-19 within the City of Van, we feel this is a necessary step to ensure the safety of our staff and families.”

There are no known cases of COVID-19 among faculty or staff.

“Our food service staff truly love serving the children and families of Van ISD and eagerly look forward to the day when they will be able to resume this program and see you all again. We will continue to keep you updated on any changes during this rapidly evolving situation,” said the district.

Students and parents can pick up meals at J. E. Rhodes Elementary dropoff zone for PK- 3rd grade and at Van Middle School morning dropoff area for grades 4-12

RELATED: Van ISD offering free meals to children 18 and younger who live within the Van Independent School District

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas