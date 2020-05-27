VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Van Zandt County is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19.

According to officials, the 2 new cases are community spread.

Van Zandt County has 30 cases of COVID-19.

Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Van Zandt County 05-26-20 COVID 19 Update Respectfully, Sheriff Dale Corbett

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: TUESDAY, MAY 26: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 2,500; deaths top 100