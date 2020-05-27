VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Van Zandt County is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19.

According to officials, the 2 new cases are community spread.

Van Zandt County has 30 cases of COVID-19.
Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office
Van Zandt County 05-26-20 COVID 19 Update Respectfully, Sheriff Dale Corbett
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

