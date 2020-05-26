VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Van Zandt County has reported a new case of COVID-19
According to officials, the new case is community spread and they are currently at home in isolation. The case is located in the Wills Point area.
The new case brings the total to 28 in the county.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
RELATED: TUESDAY, MAY 26: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 2,500; deaths top 100