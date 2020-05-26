VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Van Zandt County has reported a new case of COVID-19

According to officials, the new case is community spread and they are currently at home in isolation. The case is located in the Wills Point area.

The new case brings the total to 28 in the county.

Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Van Zandt County 05-25-20 COVID 19 Update Respectfully, Sheriff Dale Corbett

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

