VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Van Zandt County has reported a new case of COVID-19.

According to officials, the new case is community spread and they are currently at home in isolation.

The new case brings the total to 27 in the county.

In a statement released by Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick, the county is asking people to stay home unless it is essential travel and to follow the orders set forth in the proclamation signed in April.

Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Van Zandt County 05-24-20 COVID 19 Update Respectfully, Sheriff Dale Corbett

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: SUNDAY, MAY 24: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 2,400; deaths top 100