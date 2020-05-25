VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — Van Zandt County has reported a new case of COVID-19.
According to officials, the new case is community spread and they are currently at home in isolation.
The new case brings the total to 27 in the county.
In a statement released by Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick, the county is asking people to stay home unless it is essential travel and to follow the orders set forth in the proclamation signed in April.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
