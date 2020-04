VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — The Northeast Texas Public Health District has confirmed two new cases in Van Zandt County.

According to County Judge Don Kirkpatrick, both individuals are in home-isolation.

The City of Edgewood confirmed one of the two new cases Saturday afternoon.

RELATED: City of Edgewood notified of positive COVID-19 case in the city

The total confirmed cases in Van Zandt County is now five.

RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas