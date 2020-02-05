VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — On Friday the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Buffalo Creek Motorsport near Canton to enforce Emergency Declaration Orders.

According to the sheriff’s office, multiple attempts were made notifying the promoter not to open because it would be a violation.

“Despite these due diligence notices, the promoter(s) knowingly and intentionally opened the establishment with blatant disregard to public health and law, thereby violating the State of Texas Emergency Declaration Order and that of the Van Zandt County Judge,” said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office is also urging the promoter of the event to refund all ticket sales.