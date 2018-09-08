ATLANTA -- A local school is getting a lot of national publicity over a recent decision not to require its students to recite the pledge of allegiance each morning.

According to a letter to students and families from Lara Zelinski, elementary campus principal at Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School, "students will continue to lead the meeting by asking our community to stand to participate in our Wolf Pack Chant together. Students will also be given the opportunity to say the pledge at another point during the school day within their classroom."

So 11Alive delved into the story to determine what is really going on.

In her letter, Zelinski said the decision was made "in an effort to begin our day as a fully inclusive and connected community. Over the past couple of years it has become increasingly obvious that more and more of our community were choosing to not stand and/or recite the pledge. There are many emotions around this and we want everyone in our school family to start their day in a positive manner."

11Alive's Facebook post on the story reached tens of thousands of people, with many taking offense to the school's decision:

► "School leaders" are developing their own pledge. WOW, that fills us with confidence that the kids are being properly manipulated with meaningless, Godless PC garbage.

► If you are an American the pledge is part of what we do. That is being inclusive. Not trying to please everyone. People come to this country for all the benefits, they also so need to respect what the USA is all about. Schools should be the first place to learn that. Stop with the OWN pledge...this is not acceptable.

► This is disgraceful. The school should no longer receive taxpayer dollars.

► If this school recieves state funding, it needs to be stopped immediately. The way to build unity is to Pledge you allegiance to this country and hinor thise that have fought to keep us safe. Principal needs a termination letter now.

But there were other opinions as well:

► Good because there isn't liberty and Justice for all. The president we have now opts out of participating. The pledge has nothing to do with children and has nothing to do with kids not having respect for our country. They see it day in and day out that the adults in this country have no respect for this country.

► Good. I've always thought it's a bizarre thing to make children do.

11Alive's LaTasha Givens spoke with a school official, who said the pledge will simply no longer be conducted over the loud speakers, but will still be done in individual classrooms, in addition to the school pledge.

Zelinski said teachers and the school's K-5 leadership team "will be working with students to create a school pledge that we can say together at morning meeting. This pledge will focus on students’ civic responsibility to their school family, community, country and our global society.

"I am really looking forward to what our students create."

So it seems as if this Atlanta school is not banning the pledge of allegiance, but just simply not conducting the pledge as part of its morning meeting.

