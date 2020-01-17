HOUSTON — The Better Business Bureau said the "trifecta" of identity theft opportunities is coming up: the Census, the presidential election and the transition to REAL ID.

BBB of Greater Houston and South Texas president Dan Parsons said scammers will take the opportunity to prey on people in the moments when personal information is necessary to be involved in big events.

"They’re real things that get our attention that are important where there is outreach to us," Parsons said.

As always, Parsons recommends no one should ever give out their personal information to someone who calls you claiming to be from a big company.

"You have to assume anything coming across your phone is suspect," Parsons said. "Anybody who’s legitimate in any caller situation should be able to prove their identity."

Parsons said a legitimate representative will never ask for your personal info.

He said people need to treat every unknown phone call with skepticism.

If you get a call from a number you do not recognize, hang up and call the contact the company to verify if the call was legitimate.

More info about the Census below: