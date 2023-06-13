At the end of a Fox News Tonight broadcast on June 13, the caption referred to President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator.” Fox News said the issue was “addressed.”

On June 13, former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 37 federal felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, estate.

Following his arraignment, Trump delivered remarks from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. His statement to the media was carried live on Fox News.

People online shared photos of the Fox News on-screen caption underneath a split screen of both President Joe Biden and Trump speaking. The caption referred to President Joe Biden as a “wannabe dictator.”

“WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED,” the on-screen message read.

Fox News chyron under split screen of Biden and Trump as Trump speaks live: "WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED." pic.twitter.com/9eWZxhoXE4 — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) June 14, 2023

VERIFY was tagged on social media, with some people wondering if it was real.

THE QUESTION

Did Fox News label President Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’ on TV?

THE SOURCES

A Fox News spokesperson

Fox News Tonight episode published on Fox.com

Fox News Tonight June 13, 2023 broadcast

THE ANSWER

Yes, Fox News labeled President Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’ on TV

WHAT WE FOUND

The full caption reads “WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED” on the Fox News broadcast.

In an email to VERIFY, a spokesperson with Fox News acknowledged the caption was real. They said, “The chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed.” Chyron is a broadcast production term that refers to the text often displayed along the lower portion of the screen in a live television broadcast.

It is unclear how Fox News addressed or resolved the issue.

The message aired at 8:59 pm ET on Fox News Tonight, right at the end of the show. On Fox’s website, where the show can be seen with a free preview or a subscription, VERIFY was able to view the June 13 episode of Fox News Tonight and see the caption on screen.

VERIFY also viewed Fox News Tonight’s June13 episode on demand via Hulu + Live TV and confirmed the caption did appear on the broadcast.