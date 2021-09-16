A small but growing number of people are applying for religious exemptions to avoid a vaccine mandate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you work for a company with more than 100 employees you will soon have to show proof to your boss that you have been vaccinated.

A small, but growing number of people are applying for religious exemptions to avoid vaccine mandates at work.

THE QUESTION

Can anyone claim getting the COVID-19 vaccine is against their religion?

THE SOURCES

Kristy Bennett, employment attorney, Johnson & Bennett, PLLC

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

THE ANSWER



No, not everyone who claims getting a COVID-19 vaccine is against their religion will get a religious exemption.

WHAT WE FOUND

Under the law, anyone can apply for a religious exemption at work, but it does not mean it will apply to a Covid-19 vaccine mandate.

"Anybody can apply for a religious exemption to get out of the vaccine at work, but most people will not be able to satisfy the legal requirements to get a religious exemption," employment attorney Kristy Bennett said.

Under federal law, religion under Title VII can be widely practiced faiths to smaller religions to those who do not profess any religious beliefs. It also said religion typically concerns "ultimate ideas" about "life, purpose, and death."

"Social, political, or economic philosophies, as well as mere personal preferences, are not “religious” beliefs protected by Title VII," the EEOC said.

Bennett said to claim the exemption, you will probably have to prove to your employer that your denomination is against vaccines. However, no major religious denomination has strongly opposed vaccines.

"Commonly, we look to Jehovah’s Witnesses," Bennett said. "They have a long history of showing strongly held religious beliefs that negate getting certain medical care."

Employers often give the benefit of the doubt to employees for religious holidays. With the highly contagious Delta variant still dominating in the U.S., most will likely enforce a vaccine policy.