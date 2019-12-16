GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pet parents know better than to stop and smell the poinsettias.

For years, you've heard the beautiful Christmas flowers are poisonous to pets. Is that true? If so, do you need to forego poinsettias forever?

Greensboro-based veterinarian Janine Oliver, DVM, and the Pet Poison Helpline affirm poinsettias can be harmful to pets, but they are only mildly toxic. They will irritate a pet's GI tract, but the impact depends on how much the pet has ingested. Eating a whole plant, for example, can cause diarrhea and vomiting.

"Many of those incidents are probably going to be self-limiting, in that they (your pets) are going to throw up, purge what they took and then be OK. But, if they continue to throw up or have diarrhea, they need to see a veterinarian to replace the fluids they lost. So, dehydration is the biggest danger when you're dealing with vomiting and diarrhea."

The Pet Poison Helpline also notes signs of drooling, licking lips, skin irritation and eye irritation. There is no antidote for poinsettia poisoning, but rarely does it require medical treatment.

Poinsettias are toxic to pets, but they should not be deadly. Avoid poinsettias, if your pet is likely to try to eat them. If not, it's OK to have them in your house.

Pet parents should save the number to the Pet Poison Helpline, which is open 24/7. It is 855-764-7661.

