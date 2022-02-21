Will you only see one party on your Texas primary ballot?

The procedures for primaries may vary from state to state but Texas holds what is called an “Open Primary.”

DALLAS — The early voting period for the March 1 primary election in Texas is underway. The primary election gives voters the decision on which democrats and republicans will receive their parties nomination for public offices come the general election in November.

The procedures for primaries may vary from state to state but Texas holds what is called an “Open Primary.” Some viewers asked questions about what that means when it comes to registration and limits on which party’s ballot you will see at the polling place.

THE QUESTION

“Is it true voters have to choose a party affiliation and there will only be one party’s candidate on the ballot?”

OUR SOURCES

Texas Election Code

THE ANSWER

Yes, you will only see one party’s candidates on your primary ballot.

WHAT WE FOUND