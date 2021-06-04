VERIFY: Can private companies in Texas require customers to use a vaccine passport?

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new order that bans state agencies and state-funded groups from requiring vaccine passports. So what does that mean for private companies?

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott issued a new order that bans state agencies and state-funded groups from requiring vaccine passports. So, what does that mean for private companies? Let's verify.

The question

Can private companies in Texas require customers to use a vaccine passport?

Source

Our source for this is Gov. Abbott's executive order.

The answer

Companies are developing COVID-19 vaccine passports as a quick way for people to prove they've been vaccinated. They could be required for everything from sporting events to international travel. Gov. Abbott disagrees with the idea.

“Government should not require Texans to show proof of their vaccinations and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives,” he said.

The governor's order specifically limits state agencies and state-funded groups from requiring people to prove their vaccination status in order to receive services. That includes private companies that receive any public funding.

So we can verify, yes, private companies can require vaccine passports in Texas – but only if they don't receive money from the State, like grants, contracts or loans.