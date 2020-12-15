VERIFY: Did 2% of Californians have COVID-19 in December 2019?

The first American was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January 2020, but researchers re-tested blood donation samples to check for COVID-19 antibodies from a month prior.

TYLER, Texas — Even though COVID-19 vaccines are now in use, the list of things we do not know about the coronavirus pandemic keeps growing. That includes when it actually began.

The first case of COVID-19 is believed to have been found in Wuhan, China on November 17, 2019. The first American with COVID-19 was diagnosed on January 20, 2020, in Washington State. But did it really take two months for the novel coronavirus to reach our shores? And, if not, how long had it been spreading in the United States, and how many people were infected without knowing?

One viewer was concerned about that when he asked about a claim that 2% of blood donations in California from December 2019 tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

Our source for an answer to this question is the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, which is published by the Infectious Diseases Society of America.

It published a study on November 20, 2020, in which researchers from several agencies and organizations examined thousands of archived blood samples donated to the American Red Cross. The samples came in two sets: one from California, Oregon, and Washington from December 13-16, 2019, and the other from Massachusetts, Iowa, Wisconsin, Michigan, Rhode Island, and Connecticut collected between December 30, 2019, and January 17, 2020. All of the blood was donated before the first diagnosed case of COVID-19 on American soil.

Of the 1,149 blood samples re-tested by the researchers, at least 22 had COVID-19 antibodies, which is just shy of two percent, so we can verify that the claim is true.

2% of the samples collected from Oregon and Washington from that same week also showed COVID-19 antibodies. Additionally, about 1% of the samples retested from the Midwest and Northeast from the first half of January tested positive for antibodies, as well.

The State of California reports that 4.6% of its population has tested positive for COVID-19, but if 2% were already infected in December 2019, long before testing was available, the number of people who have had the virus could be much larger than we will ever know.