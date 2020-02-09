Verify: No, it won't take 10 years to develop a COVID-19 vaccine for kids

An expert with Johns Hopkins Center for Global Health said after a COVID-19 vaccine proves safe and effective in adults, then clinical trials in children will start.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — QUESTION:

Could it take up to 10 years before a vaccine is ready for children?

ANSWER:

No.

SOURCES:

Dr. Brian Kaminski of ProMedica, a non-profit health care system.

C. Buddy Creech, MD, MPH, FPIDS, Director, Vanderbilt Vaccine Research Program, Associate Professor, Pediatric Infectious Diseases, Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology, and Inflammation, Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and Medical Center, President-Elect, Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society

PROCESS:

A viewer asked the Verify team to check out a claim made on social media, saying a pediatrician told one mother that a COVID-19 vaccine won't be developed for kids for at least 8 to 10 years.

All three sources told our Verify researcher this is false, and it will not take eight to ten years before a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is developed.

"I can say confidently, that one is false," Dr. Brian Kaminski said. "When we develop vaccines, we need to use human trials. And human trials involve consenting adults that are willing to take the risks associated with the trial."



An expert with the Johns Hopkins Center for Global Health said after a COVID-19 vaccine proves safe and effective in adults, then clinical trials in children will start.

The Center said at least one manufacturer is planning to test their vaccine in children and others are working on doing the same.

Dr. Creech said when it comes to the coronavirus, older adults with medical complications are suffering the most, so that population is the priority.

He said children will follow adults in trials because children are less likely to develop a severe case.

Dr. Creech also said certain benchmarks will have to be met before a major pediatric COVID-19 vaccine program rolls out, but that it will not take eight to ten years.