Firefighters rescued a quadriplegic boy from a fully-involved fire that destroyed the home of a Groves family late Wednesday night.

The parents and one other child were able to escape the fire while firefighters ran into the burning home to rescue their 12-year-old quadriplegic son.

A video released Thursday afternoon by the fire department shows the moment when two firefighters brought the boy out of the home that was literally engulfed in flames.

The boy was then transported to a Southeast Texas hospital in stable condition.

The fire, in the 3200 block of Alison Avenue, was reported at around 10 p.m. and remains under investigation.

When firefighters arrived at the fire they said they could hear what they said was ammunition going off inside the garage as it burned.

From the Groves Fire Department...

On May 16, 2018 at approximately 10:16 pm, the Groves Fire Department received a call of a structure Fire on Bay Street in Groves.

Groves Police Deputy Marshal Hancock arrived on scene within minutes and advised dispatch that the fire was actually in the 3200 block of Allison.

Central Dispatch advised arriving units that there was someone still in the burning structure.

Police officers made contact with a juvenile male on scene who advised them his brother was in the rear bedroom.

He also told officers his brother was disabled and could not get out.

Deputy Marshal Hancock attempted to gain entry through a rear window however the windows were covered by burglar bars.

At this time, Fire Fighter Darron Marsh and Josh Hidalgo deployed a hand line off the engine and entered through the front door to conduct a search and rescue.

Based on the information given by the juvenile, Fire Fighter Marsh and Hidalgo were able to locate the victim and get him out of the heavily involved structure to medical aid outside.

In the video, Fire Fighter Marsh and Hidalgo can be seen exiting the front door with the child, while Assistant Chief Kelley Moore in trying to extinguish the fire and provide protection to the Fire Fighters.

Shortly after Fire Fighters exited the structure with the victim, the roof collapsed.

No Fire Fighters were injured, and the child is currently in stable condition at the Shriner Hospital in Galveston.

