SMITH COUNTY — The Village Bakery in Tyler will mark its 70th anniversary on Saturday with a community celebration.

Events will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. at the bakery, 111 E. Eighth St., in the Bergfeld Center, owner Bettie Smith said.

Those who take part can enter a drawing to win one of three specialty cakes, including a wedding cake valued at $1,000. Money from the drawing will be donated to Pets Fur People, an animal adoption group.

Activities will include a children's Halloween costume contest, bobbing for apples and trick-or-treat stations, she said.

Live music is set to begin about 5 p.m. and some of the area's best chefs will serve samples of their dishes, she said.

The bakery opened in October 1948 and has been in operation at its location ever since.

© 2018 KYTX