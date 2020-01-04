JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Face-masks of any kind are rare right now and the type hospitals need to deal with coronavirus is not something any person can make.

So a group of people in Jacksonville are making fabric face-masks for a different purpose.

The idea to make fabric masks began after Stacy Boyer, a volunteer who makes masks, spoke with her daughter who works in the medical field. She told her mom that while people in her profession couldn't use them, there may be others who would like to have them.

"If you feel like you need a mask, this is one way that you can do that without affecting the stores and the supplies for the medical people that we have on the front lines," said Boyer.

These masks are by no means an alternative or a replacement for the standard N95 masks they use in hospitals. Volunteers in Jacksonville wanted to do something for those who may not be able to get any masks at all.

"We pray, no one has to use these in the medical field because they do not meet the standards but it also is sort of something that's there just in case they have no stores of masks and no possible way to get them," said Boyer.

These are being donated to nursing homes, cancer centers and other health care facilities that may want to give them out.

This project started just over a week ago and since then more than 600 have been donated.

Jayde Schrecengost is in sixth grade and is also a volunteer who wanted to join and help people.

"Corona is just not good in general so why not try and help out by making some face masks," said Schrecengost.

If you have any interest in making masks yourself and donating, you can drop them off at "Picture This" in Jacksonville.