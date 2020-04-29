TYLER, Texas — In collaboration with Furlough Kitchen in Dallas, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux in Tyler is providing furloughed workers one free meal, no matter their former employer, on Thursday, April 30.

Formed during the COVID 19 crisis, Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s is a food truck that will serve one free meal to furloughed hospitality workers.

The kitchen will be open from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. in the west area of the parking lot of Walk-On's, located at 6523 South Broadway Avenue. Management anticipates it will be able to serve more than 1,000 meals.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s to Tyler,” said General Manager Fernando Guzman. “Community support has always been extremely important to us, and our neighbors need us now, more than ever. We are going to do what we can to lessen the impact that COVID-19 has caused in Tyler.”



You can also support their efforts by making a monetary donation here. All donations made to the fund will go directly toward benefiting furloughed employees with meals and support.

