SMITH COUNTY — Ashley Stephens also known as Ashley Boyd is charged with committing Theft in excess of $60,000 from a local business in the Lindale area.

Smith County Sheriff's Office and Precinct 5 Constables Office have worked this investigation jointly. She is reported to be living in the Mineola, Texas area and has changed her appearance to avoid capture.

She has dyed her hair black. If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Smith County Sheriff's Office at (903) 566-6600.

