LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was under the influence of drugs when he drove on the wrong side of the road before striking another driver and killing her May 10, according to Gregg County court records.

Michael Dean Buenrostro, 61, remained in Gregg County Jail on Tuesday on a $150,000 bond on intoxication manslaughter charges, jail records show.

The report said Buenrostro was headed north in his pickup at about 7:10 a.m. May 10 on Texas 42, approaching Harrison Road when he veered into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup driven by Kim Yvone Hayes, 61, of Wagner, Oklahoma, killing her instantly.

