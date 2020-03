LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man forced two women into prostitution using online advertisements, according to a police warrant.

Fredrick Demone Williams, 38, of Longview was released March 24 from the Gregg County Jail on $25,000 bond on a charge of trafficking of a person.

According to the warrant, officers were dispatched to a hotel on Eastman Road for a call about suspicious activity.

Click here to read the full story from the Longview News-Journal.