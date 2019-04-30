SHREVEPORT, La. — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a Waskom man as the pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle while on a state highway early Saturday.

Raymond Abercrombie Jr., 37, was fatally injured as he tried to cross Louisiana 3132 just before 4 a.m., Caddo Parish Coroner Todd G. Thoma’s office said in a press release.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, who is investigating the incident, said a motorist was traveling eastbound in his vehicle on the road near the Terry Bradshaw Passway and Walker Road exit when he struck what he believed appeared to be a deer running across the highway.

