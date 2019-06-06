LUFKIN, Texas — A Lufkin homeowner was caught off guard during a break-in Thursday morning.

However, it may not be the type of break-in you're thinking of.

Around 6:10 a.m., the Lufkin Police Department responded to a call regarding a burglary in progress in a subdivision off of Farm-to-Market Road 58.

Police say the homeowner reported hearing glass break and immediately hid in a closet.

An officer arrived on scene to find a front window shattered. He then heard something moving around inside the home and called for backup.

Several officers arrived and upon entering the home through the shattered window, they rounded a corner and came face to face with a very frightened doe.

After several minutes of “deer wrangling” with kitchen chairs, officers shooed the doe out the front door.

No serious injuries were reported.