TYLER, Texas — The Fourth of July is a great day to brush up on your American history. That is what East Texans at True Vine Brewing got to do today when CBS19 showed up to quiz them.
Here is what they were asked:
- Author of the Declaration of Independence
- President during WWI
- Original 13 colonies
- Territory purchased from France in 1803
- Drafting of the Constitution
- First Amendment rights
- Who is Susan B. Anthony
- Dwight D. Eisenhower
- U.S. territories
If you would like to take the quiz for yourself, click here.