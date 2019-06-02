LUFKIN, Texas — When officers Devin Trotti and Randy Stallard encountered a kitten stuck in a tree on Tuesday, they sprang into action!

In a post with a video on the Lufkin Police & Fire Facebook page, authorities said the kitten was stuck in a tree about 30 feet in the air.

Before the officers got to the tree, the kitten's sibling had fallen to its death.

The officers posted a video of the "condensed version" of their 10-minute rescue which involved crime scene tape and one of the blankets that the officers keep in their patrol units to give to the homeless.

The kitten was named "Trotti" and was taken to the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter.

She is up for adoption at 1901 Hill St. in Lufkin.