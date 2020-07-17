Weighing in on the use of face masks at businesses amid COVID-19

Many commercial retailers will being to enforce the use of masks while shopping on their property.

TYLER, Texas — Face masks are a heated topic for some.

Under Governor Greg Abbott's executive order, every person shall wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public.

"There's only one thing that can slow the spread," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "That is by people adopting the use of wearing a face guard of some sort whenever they go out."

The debate goes both ways when it comes to wearing a masks.

"Sometimes I think it's stupid, that you have to walk in there, and you have to have a face mask, but on the other hand, they're about our safety," Tyler resident Jesse Gibbs said.

Others don't mind wearing a facial-covering when entering a business and feel a sense of security.

"It just makes me feel a little bit safer," Tyler resident Abbie Rogers said.

Beginning next week, major companies like Walmart, Kroger and CVS will being start enforcing mask use while on their property.

Effective July 15, Starbucks began enforcing facial-coverings in all their cafes.

"We continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our partners (employees) and customers and play a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," according to Starbucks.

While some may see this an inconvenience others see it as a way to be responsible amid a pandemic.

"I don't think it should be seen as annoyance," Rogers said. "I think it's just a small way to do your part in a time like this."

Under Gov. Abbott's face mask mandate that went into effect on July 3 you could be penalized for not following the rules:

Following a verbal or written warning for a first-time violator of this face-covering requirement, a person’s second violation shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed $250. Each subsequent violation shall be punishable by a fine not to exceed $250 per violation.

Local law enforcement and other local officials, as appropriate, can and should enforce this executive order, Executive Order GA-28, and other effective executive orders, as well as local restrictions that are consistent with this executive order and other effective executive orders. But no law enforcement or other official may detain, arrest, or confine in jail any person for a violation of this executive order or for related non-violent, non-felony offenses that are predicated on a violation of this executive order; provided, however, that any official with authority to enforce this executive order may act to enforce trespassing laws and remove violators at the request of a business establishment or other property owner.

This executive order hereby prohibits confinement in jail as a penalty for the violation of any face-covering order by any jurisdiction.

There are exclusions in the governor's made for children under 10, anyone with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a facial covering, among others.