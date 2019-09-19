TEMPERANCE, Mich. — Bedford Public Schools might want to revisit its mascot choice after a gator was reported to be swimming in the Biology Pond on the junior/senior high school campus on Thursday.

While several reports said the creature was an alligator, Superintendent Carl Shulz says the creature is a caiman and said that someone with the Indian Creek Zoo would be coming to the pond to capture and relocate it.

Joe Garverick, the owner of the Indian Creek Zoo, said he couldn't get close enough to identify the species of gator, but it is at least three-feet-long and does not believe it's a threat.

However this animal is not native to Ohio. It's likely a pet that got loose or was set free.

Garverick tried to catch the gator but was unsuccessful as it was too fast.

"I was going to pick it up, I mean I wasn't worried about it. It wasn't big. It's so fast ya know. An alligator can swim faster than a 240-pound 60-year-old man. I figured that out today," he joked.

Shulz issued an advisory regarding the reptile on Thursday afternoon.

"Please be advised that we are asking that all students and community members avoid the pond that is located on the SHS/JHS campus. This pond, often referred to as the Biology Pond, is used by both our Junior/Senior High School Classes for academic study.

This is A caiman, not THE caiman. Did you know? Caimans are native to Central and South America, but were introduced to Puerto Rico by stores such as Woolworth’s that sold baby caimans the size of lizards as pets during the 1960s and 70s, Atienza said. When the caimans began to grow, people released them into the wild, where females rapidly reproduced, laying up to 40 eggs at a time.

AP

"Earlier today, a teacher reported to administration that there appeared to be an alligator type reptile swimming in the pond. Building administration, along with our school liaison officer have contacted the proper agencies and experts to assist with its removal. Local animal experts have identified our new visitor as a caiman that appears to be approximately three feet in length.

"Caiman's [sic] while not indigenous to Michigan are often kept as pets throughout the nation. Caiman's share many similar characteristics to alligators and crocodiles but are often smaller in size. We are asking that all students and families remain clear of this area until the caiman can be safely relocated to a proper home over the next couple of days. Please speak with your students to relay this message as soon as possible."

While people were asked to steer clear of the pond, some came to catch a glimpse for themselves. They couldn't believe it.

"Just to see a picture was kind of funny, like a real gator in the pond," said Corrie Bert, a Bedford parent.

"It was unbelievable to us and kind of exciting. We were supposed to be here the other night and we thought we could have discovered the alligator," Karen Kuhl joked.

But they didn't. Instead, Cathy Teufel and her husband did on a peaceful walk with their dog. It was shocking.

"Normally we see turtles, frogs, maybe a duck and there was a big splash and my husband Tim said 'alligator.' I thought he was kidding. Then we saw it swimming in the pond," Teufel said.

The Indian Creek Zoo will say "see ya later, alligator" to the reptile tomorrow when a team will come to capture the animal and take it to the zoo where it will be on display.

"We'll have to name it the 'Bedford Mule' or something. I don't know," Garverick said.

Cathy Teufel captured this photo of a caiman swimming in the Biology Pond at the Bedford junior/high school campus.

Cathy Teufel

RELATED: Trauma surgeon spends free time operating on homeless pets

RELATED: Deer leans into Michigan wedding photo, eats bouquet

RELATED: Fat cat looking for a good home