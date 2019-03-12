PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to police, the famous Razorback smoker known for accompanying tailgates as a hog tradition that was stolen over the weekend has now been recovered.

Pulaski County deputies said in a tweet that they are currently in a process of recovering the smoker off of Pitts Road near Jennings Road and that the Little Rock Police Department will handle the criminal investigation.

When the smoker originally went missing, the owners and fans who had come to love the tailgate staple were reportedly very upset.

There is no word on a suspect or suspect(s) at this time.