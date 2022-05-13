Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire.

According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.

So, what are we waiting for? Well, first you need permission from landowners before you start digging. But once you have permission, here are some of the possible hiding spots in Central Texas.

Legendary outlaw Sam Bass is rumored to have buried his treasure from stagecoach, bank and train robberies in parts of the Hill Country. Multiple sources say Bass hid the treasure in a hollow tree two miles west of Round Rock, but it has yet to be found.

Meanwhile in Leander, legend says that in the early 1920s, a train of pack mules carrying 40 jack loads of silver was chased by a Comanche tribe through the Hill Country. The men allegedly buried the silver well – so well that no one has found it to this day.

And $3 million is rumored to be buried somewhere near where Shoal Creek empties into the Colorado River. Legend has it that the loot is buried five feet deep near an oak tree, possibly with a carving of two eagle wings on it.

