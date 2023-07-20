Dill pickle-flavored wine cocktail has arrived

Claussen said it has created a first-of-its-kind pickle flavored cocktail.

CHICAGO — The pickle brand known for its refrigerated dill pickles is now on the adult beverage aisle at the grocery store.

Claussen announced it has teamed with sparking wine cocktail company Spritz Society to create a "first-of-its-kind pickle-flavored cocktail."

The new "Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen" features the popular taste of Claussen dill pickles. It's the first time the 150-year-old pickle brand has entered the beverage world.

“Claussen is thrilled to enter the beverage space for the first time and bring our dill-icious pickle flavor to a sparkling wine cocktail,” said Lizzy Goodman, Brand Manager of Claussen at the Kraft Heinz Company. “With pickle being such a craveable food, we are excited to hear the response from our pickle lovers and think everyone will be pleasantly surprised by the unique, refreshing taste of a pickle-flavored sparkling wine cocktail.”

Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen will be sold in 8.4-ounce cans. Each has 6% APV, 120 calories and five grams of sugar.

Spritz Society Pickle by Claussen will be sold online as two packs of four for $50 on SpritzSociety.com for a limited time while supplies last.

The drink originally began in 2022 as an April Fools' prank, but the positive reaction lead to it becoming a reality.

“At Spritz Society, our community is one of the most important elements of the brand and their input is crucial in everything we do,” said Ben Soffer, Founder and CEO, Spritz Society.

“Nearly a year after launching this idea as an April Fools’ joke and continuing to get requests for a pickle flavor daily, we are thrilled to be teaming up with Claussen to bring Pickle to life. Knowing that Claussen also prioritizes high-quality and premium ingredients made them the perfect partner for this collaboration and we are so excited for everyone to try it!”

