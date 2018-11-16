ST. LOUIS – If you need a good laugh today, text your mom and ask her how long it takes to microwave a turkey.
The ‘microwave a turkey’ prank is making its rounds across social media ahead of Thanksgiving. You’re supposed to text your mom and ask how long it takes to cook a 25-pound turkey in the microwave.
Hopefully she’ll tell you it’s not a good idea, but many of the responses shared on social media have been hilarious.
I had to text my mom Friday morning, just to see what she would say.
