STANLEY, N.C. — A 13-foot pet python that was on the loose in Stanley, North Carolina, has been recovered, according to Gaston County Police.

Investigators said the platinum reticulated python got out of its container in the 300 block of Killian Road on Sunday around 10 p.m. The owners were visiting friends.

An animal specialist, the snake's owners, and their friends searched for the python since Sunday night.

"Animal Care and Enforcement and North Carolina Wildlife remind persons to leave snakes alone and give them plenty of space," said police. "A snake is more likely to seek escape when confronted, rather than attack."

"However, if disturbed or put in a situation without an escape route, they will bite or lunge outward to defend themselves. In general, if left alone, snakes pose no threat to humans or pets," investigators added.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, the reptile was found and reunited with its owner.

