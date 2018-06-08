A Houston couple is counting their blessings after their glass dining room table suddenly shattered without warning. Their baby’s toys and baby seat were right next to the table.

“Thank God we were not home,” Erica Glaze said.

The explosion sent glass flying through the room. The bizarre incident was captured by security cameras.

Erica said she thought someone had broken into their Museum District home when her alarm company notified her Friday afternoon about glass breaking.

“I assumed it was a break-in although I couldn’t logically understand how three windows broke all at once,” Erica said.

Thankfully, they weren't home at the time but their 6-month-old baby had been sitting in the toy car next to the table the day before the explosion. (Erica Glaze photos)

Turns out, the power of the explosion triggered the alarm system in three different areas: The living room; laundry room; and upstairs.

“We have a 6-month-old baby and were absolutely mind-blown to find out that our house wasn’t burglarized but instead, our dining table exploded,” Erica said. “The scariest part is that we had just taken the [baby] car out of the box and took pictures of our son walking in it the day before the explosion happened. Had it occurred while he was in it, this would’ve been a totally different and serious situation.”

PHOTOS: Family's glass table explodes without warning

Pieces of glass flew as far as 10 feet away.

Erica did some online research and discovered this brand of table has a history of shattering dating back to at least 2014.

After the 2014 video was posted on YouTube, several people responded that the same thing had happened to them.

The couple in the video said they reached out to the manufacturer and were told it must have been their fault because they put something hot on the table.

Erica said they bought their table at a store in The Woodlands in 2014. That store is no longer open but the branch in Houston is still in business.

We’ve reached out to the manufacturer of the tables to ask if they’re still being sold.

As with anything, Erika understands there will always be doubters who think weight had something to do with the glass breaking.

She says, you only need to look at the video to confirm for yourself.

“Normally if something is going to break from weight, it caves in. This exploded externally. There was force behind it,” Glaze said.

Erika says she may now have to replace the baby’s crib and other toys, on top of now having to hire cleaners.

