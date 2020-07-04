GREGG COUNTY, Texas — “What steps are being taken to protect the health of people in our jails?”

That’s the question Dalila Reynoso asks each week during a public comment section of the Smith County Commissioners meetings. Reynoso is an immigration and criminal justice advocate who’s been concerned with Smith County’s protocol inside of the jail facilities amid COVID-19.

“He wasn't wearing eye protection… there wasn’t a mask, the indicated or recommended mask,” said Reynoso.

She was speaking about the Gregg County employee who transported an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 to the Smith County Jail last week.

“I've also emailed you guys the recommendations that the CDC sent out for the jail, for the sheriff, the jail administrations and I wanted to talk about this particular part,” she said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines for Correctional and Detention Facilities, which was sent to all Texas sheriffs, county judges and jail administrators by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards March 25.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for Correctional and Detention Facilities

Toward the bottom of the rules is a graphic that shows what is required of the people who will be around inmates to protect everyone from the coronavirus.

Recommended PPE for Staff and Incarcerated/Detained Persons

The guideline says “staff having direct contact with (including transport) or offering medical care to confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases” should wear an N95 respirator and face mask, but face masks are an acceptable alternative if there is a low supply of respirators.

It also says staff should wear eye protection, gloves and a gown/coveralls over a uniform.

"The individual for the Gregg County employee did not have proper attire,” said Reynoso.

In a video from the Tyler Morning Telegraph taken April 2 when the inmate was transferred, it shows the Gregg County person did not have eye protection or a gown/coverall.

"And I also noticed that once the individual was, I guess, was transferred to the Smith County facility, that he never wiped the inside of his vehicle and he just took off,” she said.

