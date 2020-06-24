Where to find free food distributions in East Texas

Several non-profits across East Texas are helping people receive food without having to apply for it.

TYLER, Texas — More than 2.5 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in Texas, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. In March, 230,809 people applied for the food assistance program.

Several people are still waiting for the government's assistance to help with what the COVID-19 pandemic eradicated. Several non-profits across East Texas are helping people receive food, without having to apply for it.

Nestled in Tyler, is a what looks like common thrift store, doubled as a food pantry: Tyler Thrift. As customers shop for clothes, books or other things, they have the option to stock up on groceries.

"Some places you can only go a certain number of times a week," Kayla Ivey, Tyler Thrift store owner said. "[You] don't really get to pick what you get a lot of times and just to help the people that otherwise, you know, wouldn't have it."

Ivey said since COVID-19, more people have been donating and reaching out for help.

"I see newer people using the food pantry," Ivey said. "I kind of learn everybody that uses it [and] we've had a lot of new people needing it. A lot more families needing it just to just to help it doesn't always have to be out of need. It could just be to prevent, you know, spending money on food that you could use to pay back your bills."

Mission of Love Food Pantry Ministry and Love Deed Food Pantry is available for anyone who needs help, no application needed. You can call ahead or stop by.

The East Texas Food Bank will resume it's drive through food pick up service at the East Texas Fairgrounds June 26 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on a first come first serve basis. After that, distributions will be held on the first and third Friday of each month.

Longview ISD and Tyler ISD are also offering free food to students during the summer. All Tyler ISD students have the option to participate in curbside breakfast or lunch.

Longview ISD Elementary students have the option for free breakfast and lunch. If your child is a student of Longview ISD, you are asked to call the school for the exact location and time.

Below is a list of more food pantries in Smith County:

Arp Food Pantry will assist people who are the victims of a man made or natural disaster, such as a fire, tornado, or earthquake.

Address is 107 Main Street

Arp, Texas 75750

Call - 903-859-2353

David Powell Community Food Pantry

Location is 402 W. Hubbard

Lindale, Texas 75771

Call the food pantry at 903-882-8506

Most of the items provided by this food pantry are provided on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. A second location of this food bank is at 20131 FM 16 West, Lindale, TX 75771, phone 903-882-7673

Mission of Love Food Pantry Ministry

Tyler, TX 75702

Call: 903-593-5632 for services and intake.

East Texas Food Bank

3201 Robertson Rd.

Tyler, TX 75701

Call: (800) 815-3663

The non-profit partners with local pantries, churches and soup kitchens. Emergency food and information on government assistance such as SNAP food stamps is available to the public across Smith County, Texas.

Helping Hands of Kilgore

201 South Martin St.

Kilgore, TX 75662

Call: 903-984-1796

This location is open for Kilgore residents only. Clothing, limited amounts of help for bills, rent, and other basic needs may be provided.

Love In Deed Food Pantry

10344 State Highway 31E

Tyler, Texas 75705

Call: 903-566-4226

Anyone in need can call or stop by.

Manna House of Gladewater

317 Broadway Ave.

Gladewater, TX 75647

Call: 903-845-3128

Mineola Kindness Kottage

119 North Johnson St.

Mineola, TX 75773

Call: 903-569-9197

Saint Vincent - Tyler

410 South College Ave.

Tyler, TX 75702

Call: 903-592-0027

Aid is only offered for people who meet government poverty guidelines.

Salvation Army of Tyler Social Services

Center address - 633 North Broadway

Tyler, TX 75702

Phone 903-592-4361

A number of financial assistance and food programs are offered. Examples include a pantry, SNAP food stamps, and WIC. Other services offered by referrals may include LIHEAP, free or discounted clothes, and emergency rent help.

St Paul Food Pantry & Clothes Closet

1358 East Richards St.

Tyler, Texas 75702

Call: 903-531-9455

Sylvania Church Food Pantry

2801 SSE Loop 323

Tyler, TX 75701

Call: 903-592-1591

Tyler AIDS Services

409 South Bois D'Arc St.

Tyler, Texas 75701

Call: 903-592-0757

Applicants to this food pantry need to have AIDS/HIV and families and friends of patients.

Tyler Family Assistance Center

412 West Ferguson St.

Tyler, TX 75702

Call: 903-526-6707

Tyler Thrift

1700 S SE Loop 323 #302

Tyler, TX 75701

Call: 903-630-5340

West Erwin Benevolence Center

Food pantry is 215 South Bonner

Tyler, Texas 75702

Call the center at 903-592-3220

Additional food pantries in Smith County Texas

Locations of other centers are below. Each may have some form of resources that they can provide to the needy and low income.

Azleway

15892 County Road 26

Tyler, TX 75707

Call: 903-566-8444

Humble Baptist Church

1001 East McDonald St.

Mineola, TX 75773

Call: 903-569-8708

1001 East McDonald St.

Mineola, TX 75773

Call: 903-569-8708

Bullard Mission House

226 South Phillips St.

Bullard, TX 75757

Call: 903-521-5711.

226 South Phillips St.

Bullard, TX 75757

Call: 903-521-5711.

PATH

402 W Front St.

Tyler, TX 75702

Call: 903-597-4044.

402 W Front St.

Tyler, TX 75702

Call: 903-597-4044.

Van Community Ministries

205 South Maple St.

Van, TX 75790

Call: 903-352-9817.

205 South Maple St.

Van, TX 75790

Call: 903-352-9817.

McCary's Chapel

5758 Old Hwy. 135 N.

Kilgore, TX 75662

Call: 903-984-5622

5758 Old Hwy. 135 N.

Kilgore, TX 75662

Call: 903-984-5622

Colonial Hills Baptist Church

7330 South Broadway Ave.

Tyler, TX 75703

Call: 903-561-9995

7330 South Broadway Ave.

Tyler, TX 75703

Call: 903-561-9995

Noonday Community Library

16662 CR 196, Tyler, TX 75703

Call: 903-581-2500.

16662 CR 196, Tyler, TX 75703

Call: 903-581-2500.