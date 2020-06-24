Where to find free food distributions in East Texas

TYLER, Texas — More than 2.5 million people have applied for unemployment benefits in Texas, according to the Texas Workforce Commission. In March, 230,809 people applied for the food assistance program.
Several people are still waiting for the government's assistance to help with what the COVID-19 pandemic eradicated. Several non-profits across East Texas are helping people receive food, without having to apply for it.
Nestled in Tyler, is a what looks like common thrift store, doubled as a food pantry: Tyler Thrift. As customers shop for clothes, books or other things, they have the option to stock up on groceries.
"Some places you can only go a certain number of times a week," Kayla Ivey, Tyler Thrift store owner said. "[You] don't really get to pick what you get a lot of times and just to help the people that otherwise, you know, wouldn't have it."
Ivey said since COVID-19, more people have been donating and reaching out for help.
"I see newer people using the food pantry," Ivey said. "I kind of learn everybody that uses it [and] we've had a lot of new people needing it. A lot more families needing it just to just to help it doesn't always have to be out of need. It could just be to prevent, you know, spending money on food that you could use to pay back your bills."
Mission of Love Food Pantry Ministry and Love Deed Food Pantry is available for anyone who needs help, no application needed. You can call ahead or stop by.
The East Texas Food Bank will resume it's drive through food pick up service at the East Texas Fairgrounds June 26 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on a first come first serve basis. After that, distributions will be held on the first and third Friday of each month.
Longview ISD and Tyler ISD are also offering free food to students during the summer. All Tyler ISD students have the option to participate in curbside breakfast or lunch.
Longview ISD Elementary students have the option for free breakfast and lunch. If your child is a student of Longview ISD, you are asked to call the school for the exact location and time.
Below is a list of more food pantries in Smith County:
Arp Food Pantry will assist people who are the victims of a man made or natural disaster, such as a fire, tornado, or earthquake.
Address is 107 Main Street
Arp, Texas 75750
Call - 903-859-2353
David Powell Community Food Pantry
Location is 402 W. Hubbard
Lindale, Texas 75771
Call the food pantry at 903-882-8506
Most of the items provided by this food pantry are provided on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. A second location of this food bank is at 20131 FM 16 West, Lindale, TX 75771, phone 903-882-7673
Mission of Love Food Pantry Ministry
Tyler, TX 75702
Call: 903-593-5632 for services and intake.
East Texas Food Bank
3201 Robertson Rd.
Tyler, TX 75701
Call: (800) 815-3663
The non-profit partners with local pantries, churches and soup kitchens. Emergency food and information on government assistance such as SNAP food stamps is available to the public across Smith County, Texas.
Helping Hands of Kilgore
201 South Martin St.
Kilgore, TX 75662
Call: 903-984-1796
This location is open for Kilgore residents only. Clothing, limited amounts of help for bills, rent, and other basic needs may be provided.
Love In Deed Food Pantry
10344 State Highway 31E
Tyler, Texas 75705
Call: 903-566-4226
Anyone in need can call or stop by.
Manna House of Gladewater
317 Broadway Ave.
Gladewater, TX 75647
Call: 903-845-3128
Mineola Kindness Kottage
119 North Johnson St.
Mineola, TX 75773
Call: 903-569-9197
Saint Vincent - Tyler
410 South College Ave.
Tyler, TX 75702
Call: 903-592-0027
Aid is only offered for people who meet government poverty guidelines.
Salvation Army of Tyler Social Services
Center address - 633 North Broadway
Tyler, TX 75702
Phone 903-592-4361
A number of financial assistance and food programs are offered. Examples include a pantry, SNAP food stamps, and WIC. Other services offered by referrals may include LIHEAP, free or discounted clothes, and emergency rent help.
St Paul Food Pantry & Clothes Closet
1358 East Richards St.
Tyler, Texas 75702
Call: 903-531-9455
Sylvania Church Food Pantry
2801 SSE Loop 323
Tyler, TX 75701
Call: 903-592-1591
Tyler AIDS Services
409 South Bois D'Arc St.
Tyler, Texas 75701
Call: 903-592-0757
Applicants to this food pantry need to have AIDS/HIV and families and friends of patients.
Tyler Family Assistance Center
412 West Ferguson St.
Tyler, TX 75702
Call: 903-526-6707
Tyler Thrift
1700 S SE Loop 323 #302
Tyler, TX 75701
Call: 903-630-5340
West Erwin Benevolence Center
Food pantry is 215 South Bonner
Tyler, Texas 75702
Call the center at 903-592-3220
Additional food pantries in Smith County Texas
Locations of other centers are below. Each may have some form of resources that they can provide to the needy and low income.
- Azleway
15892 County Road 26
Tyler, TX 75707
Call: 903-566-8444
- Humble Baptist Church
1001 East McDonald St.
Mineola, TX 75773
Call: 903-569-8708
- Bullard Mission House
226 South Phillips St.
Bullard, TX 75757
Call: 903-521-5711.
- PATH
402 W Front St.
Tyler, TX 75702
Call: 903-597-4044.
- Van Community Ministries
205 South Maple St.
Van, TX 75790
Call: 903-352-9817.
- McCary's Chapel
5758 Old Hwy. 135 N.
Kilgore, TX 75662
Call: 903-984-5622
- Colonial Hills Baptist Church
7330 South Broadway Ave.
Tyler, TX 75703
Call: 903-561-9995
- Noonday Community Library
16662 CR 196, Tyler, TX 75703
Call: 903-581-2500.