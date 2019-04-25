TYLER, Texas — As storms continue to move through East Texas, CBS19 is compiling a list of damage and flood reports in the area.

RELATED: LIST: Hundreds of East Texans still without power after overnight storms

In San Augustine, the San Augustine Inn at the intersection of US 96 and SH 21 was damaged by a possible tornado.

San Augustine ISD has canceled classes for Thursday due to power outages and storm damage.

Shane Fenley

Shane Fenley

Shane Fenley

Shane Fenley

Shane Fenley

Shane Fenley

TxDOT says several areas in and around San Augustine have damage from trees and power lines across the roadways.

The San Augustine Sheriff's Office says there are multiple road closures.

Due to flooding, Cayuga ISD will have a 10 a.m. start time.

Flooding reported in the following areas in Tyler:

Loop 323 at Earl Campbell Parkway

Spur 364 at Loop 323 - Closed due to high water

Broadway Avenue at Front Street

Foundry Apartments at UT-Tyler

Cascades Golf Course

In Whitehouse, Highway 110 heading into Tyler is flooded. There have also been reports of flooding on East Main Street and Hagan Road.

KYTX

Roadway water flow and flooding were reported in the following areas in Gladewater:

Shell Camp

West Upshur

Rodeo Street

Gay Avenue

East Upshur

In Chandler, there are reports of flooding on West Main Street.

Viewer photo

Drivers should use extreme caution when driving on the road. If you see high water on the road, do not attempted to drive through it.

TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN!