HOUSTON — The new year is full of optimism and goals, but for many, 2020 will get off to a rough start.

Drinks will be flowing across Houston as New Year’s Eve revelers toast to a new decade. However, when the party is over, the consequences of having too much fun will begin to set in.

Jan. 1 is known as National Hangover Day caused by New Year’s Eve festivities. So what you can you do now to beat the symptoms of hangover beside drinking responsibly?

Dr. Irwin Sulapas with Baylor College of Medicine said a hangover is basically alcohol withdrawals. He said drinking lots of water will be your best friend, but keep in mind what works for one person may not work for everyone.

Dr. Sulapas said alcohol is a natural diuretic which makes you dehydrated. He said that pounding headache and those aches and pains may be a direct result of having one too many.

Dr. Sulapas said loading up on carbs or greasy food can help delay the effects of a hangover. There are home remedies people can try like taking a little bit of ginger.

Dr. Sulapas said drinking soda water or sports drinks can help as well.

“Doing a sports drink such as Gatorade, Powerade or even the children’s Pedialyte can help too,” Dr. Sulapas said. “When you’re drinking, it’s a diuretic, so you may be depleting you’re electrolytes.”

In addition, Dr. Sulapas said taking pain relievers helps, but stay away from acetaminophen or Tylenol.

"Tylenol is absorbed by the liver, and so (is) alcohol, so if you’re going to drink some alcohol, you don’t want something to help with the headache that also is using the liver, too.”

Dr. Sulapas said avoid the dark stuff as well. Darker beers and liquors like whiskey and bourbon are more prone to cause hangovers than lighter ones.

If you plan on having a drink, make sure to pace yourself and have a sober ride home.

