SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Amid COVD-19, many are wondering what the polls will look like when they head out to vote for July's runoff elections.

According the Smith County's Election website, voters can expect COVID-19 safety measures such as hand sanitizing locations, social distancing and contactless voting.

Voters are expected to stand six-feet apart while in line at the polls. You can also expect to use disposable swabs on election machines instead of touching them with your hands.

The next election voters can see COVID-19 safety measures in place is for the July 14 Primary Run-off Election.

If you are unsure if you are already registered you can visit the 'VoteTexas' website.

Through the VoteTexas.gov you can find information on registering, what is on the ballot and information on your polling location.

If you voted in the March 3rd Primary Election, you must continue to vote in the party which you voted for.

"If you went in March and voted say as a republican when you go back to vote in the run off you have to vote as a Republican again, you can’t switch," Marilyn Wills, president of the League of Women Voters Tyler-Smith County, said. "But when you go to vote in November you can vote who ever you want, it doesn’t matter your party affiliation."

Early voting for the July 14 election is taking place on June 29. The last day to apply by mail is July 2.