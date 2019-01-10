HOUSTON — *Note: The above video was originally published Sept. 28, 2019*

The Houston community will say goodbye to Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal on Wednesday.

The Sikh National Center is asking everyone to wear navy blue, just like the Harris County Sheriff’s Office uniform Dhaliwal proudly wore.

The viewing and funeral is open to the public.

It will be held at the Berry Center in Northwest Houston Wednesday. The viewing will begin at 9:15 a.m. The religious ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. A law enforcement ceremony will begin at 11:30 a.m.

RELATED: Procession route released for Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal

After services at the Berry Center, the public is invited to the Sikh National Center.

For those who plan to attend that ceremony, the Sikh National Center shared some of the religious customs visitors should expect:

Everyone has to remove their shoes and cover their head. It is a way of showing respect in front of their Holy Book.

Most people sit on the floor, but there are benches available for those who need them.

There is no clapping during this part of the funeral ceremony.

Snacks, food, and drink will be provided to visitors at the Sikh National Center.

For more information about the funeral proceedings: http://www.gurdwarasnc.org/

HONORING DHALIWAL: